Szecskay wins highest award of Hungarian Bar Association

Bence Gaál

András Szecskay, managing partner of Szecskay Attorneys at Law has been recognized with the highest legal award by the Hungarian Bar Association (HBA) at the Hungarian Lawyersʼ Day, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

András Szecskay holding the award.

The "In the Service of Justice" (A jog szolgálatában) award was handed over by János Bánáti, President of the HBA, in the presence of the President of the Kúria, Minister of Justice, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and many other dignities.

Szecskay received the award for his outstanding achievements and his role in shaping the legal landscape in Hungary, according to the press release.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to receive this highly reputable award," says Szecskay."I have handled quite a number of cases and every successful case has represented a milestone for me. This award, however, is an unbelievable acknowledgment of everything I have fought for and believed in, and I am proud to have received it in the company of such distinguished peers by way of a highly reputed law professor, judge and prosecutor peers."

The award is given annually to a lawyer with a combination of skill, experience, and vision in the legal profession, acknowledging lifetime achievements. Another three awards go to a leading personality in jurisprudence, a judge, and a prosecutor.

Szecskay has developed an extensive international and domestic legal practice following the foundation of Szecskay Attorneys at Law in 1992. The firm has since grown to be a leading independent Hungarian law firm meeting international standards, specializing in Hungarian and cross-border business.