Survey to study diabetic lifestyles in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian Diabetes Association is conducting a survey to try and better understand the everyday lives of diabetics. The goal of the Synapse Health Panel research is to establish effective treatment methods for diabetics.

The survey is much needed, the organizers say in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, as there is a lack of information about the everyday habits, attitudes and disease-related knowledge of diabetics living in Hungary.

The research aims to gather the opinions of experts, not only diabetics, in order to improve doctor-patient relationships. Furthermore, the lack of knowledge about the lifestyle changes diabetics make after being diagnosed makes it impossible to judge whether patients follow medical advice.

According to the press release, the number of diagnosed diabetics in Hungary is around 800,000, with a further 500,000 unaware they are suffering from the chronic disease.

The survey is available online, in Hungarian here. The submission deadline is September 20.