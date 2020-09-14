Suicide rate in Hungary among highest in EU

Bence Gaál

In 2017, Hungary registered 17 suicide deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the joint-fourth highest rate in the European Union, according to data published by Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

The highest rate was registered in Lithuania (26 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Slovenia (20), Latvia (18). The rate in Estonia was similar to that of Hungary.

At the opposite end of the scale, Cyprus registered the lowest standardized death rates for suicide (4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Greece and Malta (both 5), Italy (6), and Slovakia (7).

According to Eurostat, approximately 48,700 people in the European Union (EU) died as a result of intentional self-harm in 2016, corresponding to 1% of all deaths reported that year. Almost eight in 10 of these suicides (77%) were among men. The EU average suicide rate stood at 11 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants (2016 data).

South Great Plain among regions with highest suicide rate

When looking at regional data (NUTS2), the South Great Plain in Hungary was among the worst regions in the entire EU, with a rate of 23 suicide deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest standardized rates (28) were recorded in the Central and Western regions of Lithuania.

The regions with the smallest number of deaths resulting from suicide were: Mayotte in France (in 2016), Campania in Italy, Ceuta in Spain and Central Greece (Sterea Ellada) in Greece. All of these recorded a standardized death rate for suicide of 3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.