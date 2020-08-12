Share of young people living with parents above EU avg

Bence Gaál

In 2019, the share of young people aged 25 to 34 who were living with their parents in Hungary stood at 40.8%, according to statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

The EU average was 30.5% (2018 data).

The share of young people living with their parents was the highest in Croatia (62%), Greece (57.8%), and Slovakia (56.4%).

At the other end of the spectrum, the rate stood at 4% in Denmark. The second-lowest rate was recorded in Finland (4.8%), followed by Sweden (5.7%).

On average, young people in the EU left the parental household at the age of 26.2 years in 2019. In Hungary, the average age reached 27.2 years.

In 2019, young people left home earliest in Sweden (17.8 years), Luxembourg (20.1 years), Denmark (21.1 years), and Finland (21.8 years).

Young people also left home before the age of 25 in Estonia (22.2 years), France (23.6 years), Germany, and the Netherlands (both with 23.7 years).

However, young adults in Croatia and Slovakia remained the longest in the parental household. They left home on average at the age of 31.8 and 30.9 years respectively.

Young adults in Italy (30.1 years), Bulgaria (30.0 years), Malta (29.9 years), Spain (29.5 years), Portugal (29.0 years) and Greece (28.9 years) also remained with their parents for longer.

Eurostat notes that in almost all member states, young women tended to leave the parental household earlier than men. The only exception was Luxembourg (20.3 years for women, compared with 20.0 years for men).

According to the agency, the largest differences between the genders were registered in Romania (25.7 years for women, compared with 30.3 for men), Bulgaria (27.6 vs. 32.1), Croatia (29.9 vs. 33.6), Latvia (24.8 vs. 28.1), Hungary (25.8 vs. 28.5) and Slovakia (29.6 vs. 32.1).