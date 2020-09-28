Share of students learning 2 or more foreign languages below EU avg.

Bence Gaál

In Hungary, 39% of the pupils in upper secondary education studied more than two languages in 2018, according to data published by statistical agency Eurostat.

The European Union average share of such students stood at 48%.

This share was higher than 80% in Romania (98%), Finland (94%), the Flemish community of Belgium (84%), and Luxembourg (82%).

On the other end of the spectrum, in Greece, only 1% of the students in upper secondary education studied more than two languages in 2018.

English and German remain most popular foreign languages in Hungary

In Hungary, approximately 78.7% of students in upper secondary education studied English, and 42.1% of pupils studied German in 2018. The third most popular language was French (4.2%).

In the EU, English was, by far, the most commonly studied foreign language. Almost 87% of pupils learned English in upper secondary education in 2018. English was followed by French (19%), German, and Spanish (both around 18%).

In 2018, in all EU Member States more than 65% of students enrolled in upper secondary education were learning English as a foreign language, with the exception of Denmark (57%).

Russian was the most commonly non-EU language learned in 2018 (2%) especially in Latvia (48%), Estonia (44%), Bulgaria, and Lithuania (both around 26%), Eurostat notes.