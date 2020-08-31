Share of mobile tertiary students from abroad above EU avg

Bence Gaál

In 2018, mobile students from abroad who undertook tertiary-level studies in Hungary accounted for slightly more than 11% of all enrolled tertiary students, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

The share of such students amounted to nearly 9% in 2016, and 10% in 2017.

The EU average stood at 8% in 2018.

Among the EU Member States, Luxembourg had the highest share of mobile tertiary students from abroad (48%), followed by Cyprus (24%), Austria (18%), Czechia (14%), and the Netherlands (12%).

At the other end of the spectrum, the lowest shares were observed in Croatia and Greece (both 3%), followed by Spain and Poland (both 4%), Slovenia, Lithuania, and Romania (all 5%).

Eurostat defines mobile students as those who study in a country other than the country where they completed their secondary education.