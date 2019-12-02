Severe weather warning in effect as winter arrives

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian Meteorological Service (OMSZ) released orange (grade two) severe weather warnings for several counties due to the possibility of freezing rain and additional yellow (grade one) warnings due to heavy snowfall, according to met.hu.

The amount of fresh snow may reach 15-20 centimeters in the mountains, and up to eight-10 centimeters elsewhere.

An orange freezing rain warning is in effect for Budapest, as well as Pest and Fejér counties. Yellow freezing rain warnings are in effect for Komárom-Esztergom and Veszprém counties.

Yellow snowfall warnings were announced for Budapest, and the following counties: Pest, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Fejér, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Komárom-Esztergom, Nógrád, and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg.

OMSZ says that people living north of the Budapest-Debrecen line should expect up to five centimeters of snow until Monday morning. The maximum amount of snowfall until Monday night is expected to reach eight or even 10 centimeters north of the line. The snow coverʼs thickness may reach up to 20 centimeters in the mountains.

According to a report by news site index.hu, the snow is seriously affecting Hungaryʼs rail network. Trains on the Budapest-Vác-Szob, Budapest-Vácrátót-Vác, and the Lajosmizse lines are at least 30-60 minutes late. Trains are also running late on the Budapest-Cegléd-Debrecen-Záhony line, by some 20-50 minutes.