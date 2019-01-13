Separation of conjoined twins to continue at Semmelweis

BBJ

The Hungarian surgical team of the Action for Defenseless People Foundation is the only team in the world that has agreed to undertake the separation of conjoined Bangladeshi twins, with the preparations and tests for the operation already underway, Semmelweis University university told the Budapest Business Journal in a press release.

Photo by the Action for Defenseless People Foundation.

The two-year-old Rabia and Rukia came to Budapest last week. The preliminary tests for the final cranial separation operation are taking place at the various departments of Semmelweis University, with plastic surgery operation to implant tissue expanders also set to happen there.

The first part of the three-stage series of operations, the endovascular separation of the large veins of the brain, was completed successfully by the foundation’s three-person medical team in Bangladesh in two steps in February and August last year, led by Dr. István Hudák.

The Action for Defenseless People Foundation brought the craniopagus (joined at the skull) twins to Hungary so that the next stage in the series of operations, the plastic surgery, can be carried out under more ideal circumstances from a professional medical standpoint, and with the most efficient equipment available, according to a report on cselekves.org, the foundation website.

After lengthy consultations, the foundation and Semmelweis University decided that Rabia and Rukia’s tests and preparations over the upcoming weeks and months should take place at Semmelweis.

The final separation of the brain and cranial bones have to be preceded by thorough pediatric, anesthesiological, radiological and infectiological examinations and tests, and the specially designed tissue expanders used in plastic surgery have to be implanted to stretch the skin and soft tissue parts outside the skull. The latter will be carried out by Dr. Gergely Pataki, the foundation’s plastic surgeon, assisted by a team of surgeons from Dhaka Medical College.

In the second main stage of the series of operations, the university will aid the foundation’s doctors by providing diagnostic equipment and a medical support team.

The third phase, the main operation for the final separation of the brains and skulls, will be directed by neurosurgeon Dr. András Csókay. The exact location where this operation will take place has not been decided yet.

Semmelweis University told the BBJ that is will make no more statements on the process, though updates are expected on the Action for Defenseless People Foundation website.