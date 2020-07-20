School guards to start at 491 educational institutions

Nicholas Pongratz

School guards will start working in 491 state-run public education and vocational training institutions when the school year begins in September, the Ministry of Human Capacities (EMMI) said, according to penzcentrum.hu.

The school guard has been established as a separate law enforcement body, under the direction of the police.

Its task is to maintain the internal order of the institutions in which it is most needed, the communication states.

According to EMMI, school guards will start in 288 public education and 203 vocational training institutions, based on a survey of state institutions and at the request of the heads of those institutions, the business websites notes.