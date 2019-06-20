Scandal grows over Ferenc Liszt Intʼl runway problems

BBJ

Budapestʼs Ferenc Liszt International Airport was closed for landings and take-offs for two hours on Wednesday evening due to emergency repairs to the sole currently functional runway, independent news site Index.hu reported.

The problem arose when the structure of the runway broke up in one spot, with a piece of concrete piercing the tire of a Wizz Air plane arriving from Stockholm.

Repairs lasted from approximately 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The airport operated as usual once the issue was fixed, Index.hu reported.

The paper reported that several Wizz Air passengers complained about cancelled flights and of being inadequately notified about them. In other cases, the Hungarian budget airlineʼs planes arrived at a different destination from that scheduled. One such example is a flight to Brussels-Charleroi, which eventually landed at Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany.

Gergely Gulyás, the minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, said that a legal procedure will be started in relation to the cancelled Wizz Air flights. He will propose the heaviest available fines are imposed, Index.hu reported, adding that this is the third occasion that the airline has failed to communicate such a situation correctly.