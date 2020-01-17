Rate of prisoners in Hungary above EU average

Bence Gaál

The number of prisoners per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 177 in Hungary in 2017, well above the EU average, according to a release of data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Image: Eurostat

In the EU there were on average 116 prisoners per 100,000 people, the lowest rate since 2000.

Among member states, the highest rate was registered in Lithuania (232), followed by the Czech Republic (209), Estonia (207), Poland (196) and Latvia (193).

The lowest rate was registered in Denmark (59), Sweden (57) and Finland (56).

On average in the EU, 5% of prisoners were women, Eurostat says.