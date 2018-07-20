Qatar Airways received Business Excellence audience award

BBJ

Qatar Airways has been awarded the Best Airline prize of Business Traveller Hungary, based on the votes cast by the readers of the magazine. The airline previously received the prize in 2016.

Business Traveller Hungary was giving its Business Excellence awards for the eighth time. The prizes are presented in nine categories, with three candidates in each category, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

The readers of Business Traveller Hungary were also able to recommend their own candidates; the one with the highest number of votes received the audience award.

The "Business Excellence Best Airline Audience Award" was handled over to Qatar Airwaysʼ Tamás Tamás, sales manager – Hungary and Slovakia, and Petronella Szabó, marketing and e-commerce executive.

It has been a successful period for Qatar Airways; it also recently received the "World’s Best Business Class" title for the third consecutive year in the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards.