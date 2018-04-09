Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club Refreshed

BBJ

Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club frequent flyer program has been given a new brand identity under the slogan ‘Don’t just collect miles, collect memories’.

Over the upcoming weeks, Privilege Club will launch a number of celebratory offers and enhancements, including a new member log in area, dashboard and other functions designed to make the members’ experience easier.

The first offer runs until April 12, and promises Privilege Club members, including those based in Hungary, an exclusive chance to earn 3,000 bonus Qmiles in Premium Class and 1,500 bonus Qmiles in Economy Class when booking a ticket up to April 12 for travel until September 30.

More information and full terms and conditions are available at the www.qmiles.com website.

A second offer running until April 15 and will offer Privilege Club members an exclusive chance to take advantage of a 50% Qmiles discount when they pay using Qmiles at select stores at Hamad International Airport and the Oryx Galleria, Doha. baggage, date changes, refunds and much more.