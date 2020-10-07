Puskás Aréna to host 2 Ferencváros CL group stage matches

MTI – Econews

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has cleared two Champions League group stage matches that will pit Hungarian champions Ferencváros against Juventus and Barcelona to be played in Budapestʼs Puskás Aréna, Ferencváros said on its home page on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Puskás Aréna (Image by Gabor Tokodi/Shutterstock.com)

Ferencváros will play Juventus on November 4 and Barcelona on December 2.

Under EUFAʼs return-to-play protocol, fan numbers will be limited to 30% of stadium capacity.

Ferencváros said it would inform fans about ticket sales at a later date.

The state-funded UEFA category 4 Puskás Aréna, completed last year at a cost of net HUF 150 billion, has a seating capacity of around 68,000.

Ferencváros will play another group stage match against Dynamo Kyiv in Budapestʼs Groupama Arena on October 28. The Hungarian team is back in the Champions League tournament after a 25-year hiatus.