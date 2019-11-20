Prescription to be mandatory for certain painkillers

BBJ

The National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGYÉI) said the purchase of some painkillers containing ibuprofen will require medical prescription, news site origo.hu reports.

Image: Pixabay

OGYÉI said pills with an increased risk of exceeding the safe daily dose of 1,200 mg ibuprofen and 600 mg dexibuprofen, will be available only with a prescription. These medicines include pills with 600 and 800 mg ibuprofen or 300 mg dexibuprofen, usually advised for rheumatic diseases.

Doctors should have a general overview of the patient’s medical history and should assess cardiovascular risk factors as well as determine the dose and duration of treatment. Formulations for acute pain and fever will still be available on the market without prescription.

These are tablets containing 200 and 400 mg ibuprofen, liquid counter medicines and combination products, origo.hu reports.