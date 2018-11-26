Population decline slows slightly in Jan-Sept

BBJ

Hungary’s population decline slowed in the first nine months of 2018 compared with the corresponding period of last year, according to information published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

According to figures, the number of births (67,283) was down 2.2%, while the number of deaths (97,273) was 1.9% lower in the period. The estimated total fertility rate was 1.49, compared with the value of 1.50 calculated for the equivalent period of the previous year.

The number of births declined in all regions, except for a slight increase of 0.7% in Western Transdanubia. Meanwhile, the most significant declines were recorded in Central Transdanubia and Southern Transdanubia (4.1% and 3.8%, respectively).

The number of deaths increased slightly, by 1.9% in Northern Great Plain, while declining in the other seven regions. The largest decreases were recorded in Southern Great Plain and Southern Transdanubia (–4.1% and –3.5%, respectively), while the lowest were in Central Transdanubia and the Pest region (–1.1% and –1.2%, respectively).

Overall, there was a 1.3% moderation in the population decline. Live births decreased numerically less than deaths, causing the natural decrease to fall slightly from 30,370 in January–September 2017, to 29,990 in January–September 2018.

The number of marriages increased by an annual 0.5% to 43,258 in January–September 2018, the KSH added.

Data for births, deaths and marriages in January–October 2018 will be published by the KSH on December 21.