Poor infrastructure causes train delays

Hungary AM

Hungarian train delays amounted to 1.8 million minutes last year, representing 3.5 years, online portal index.hu reports.

Calculated with a fleet of 120,423 trains, this means that 11.55% of trains used for public transport have registered delays, on average 15.2 minutes.

Index.hu notes that, according to the standards used by Hungarian National Railways (MÁV), trains with a delay of less than six minutes are not registered and are considered to be on time, which means that the delays were probably more than those communicated by MÁV.

The highest rates were registered on the trains between Budapest-Szeged and Budapest-Pécs. In 40% of cases, delays were due to infrastructure faults.

(Source: index.hu)