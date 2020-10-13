Personal information sharing concerns among lowest in the EU

Bence Gaál

Only 8% of Hungarian citizens aged between 16 and 74 claimed to have avoided providing personal information to social or professional networking services in 2019 due to security concerns, according to data released by statistical agency Eurostat.

The share of people with such security concerns was the joint-second-lowest in the entire EU. The lowest rate was recorded in Lithuania (6%), followed by Bulgaria and Hungary (8%), with Croatia and Romania (9%) in joint-third.

The EU average rate stood at 25%.

The highest share of people who avoided providing personal information to social or professional networking services was recorded in France (40%), followed by the Netherlands (39%), and Finland (37%).