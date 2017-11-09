OTP launches competition for financial education solutions

BBJ

The OTP Fáy András Foundation is launching a competition for the best digital solutions supporting financial education. The competition is open to almost anyone, with the deadline for applications set for January 15, 2018.

The competition is open to applications aiming to give those aged 12-22 information on becoming financially responsible adults. Creative and innovative solutions will be rewarded by prizes totaling HUF 38 million. Projects can be submitted on any platform: application, gamification, community program or even VR, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"We know that there are already many software, games and programs, but we also know that the best has not been done yet. We hope that we will create it together with one of our applicants," said Péter Csányi, president of the jury and head of OTPʼs Digital Sales and Development Directorate.

Anyone aged over 14 can apply, including children, parents, or programming enthusiasts. Applications can be submitted on the OTP Fáy András Foundation website by January 15.