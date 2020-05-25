Number of Hungarians in UK increases to 109,000

Nicholas Pongratz

The number of Hungarians living in the United Kingdom jumped significantly in 2019, according to official data published by the U.K.’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) last week: 109,000 Hungarians were registered in Great Britain last year, compared to 77,000 a year earlier, writes portfolio.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

As in previous years, the ONS admits there is significant uncertainty in the data, and that the Hungarian population could vary in either direction by as much as 16,000; that is, according to official data, the number of Hungarians living in the country could be somewhere between 93,000 and 125,000.