NMHH: Fake news most common on social media

Nicholas Pongratz

Perhaps unsurprisingly, internet users report they meet the most fake news on social media sites, according to a study by the National Media and Communications Authority (NMHH), writes azuzlet.hu.

Photo by peterschreiber.media / Shutterstock.com

According to the research, 53% of Hungarian internet users aged 16 and over have reportedly encountered fake news; 47% say they mainly encountered it on social networking sites, and 23% on other websites.

Some 66% of those surveyed said they had also run into some sort of harmful content besides fake news, including content related to pedophilia, racism, incitement to terrorism, violence, and drug use.

On a weekly basis, 71% of visitors to five or more social sites and 41% of visitors to no more than one such site have ever encountered fake news, the business website notes.