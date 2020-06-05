NÉBIH launches campaign against ragweed

Nicholas Pongratz

The National Food Chain Safety Agency (NÉBIH) launched an intensive communication campaign to pass on important knowledge for defense against ragweed, writes magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

In the first phase of the program, which will last until mid-July, the public can find the informative content on professional, national and regional news portals, as well as on NÉBIH’s own channels.

During the campaign, in addition to plant knowledge, the presentation of the physiological effects of ragweed and its professional and effective removal will be “presented”, but those interested can also learn about the official ragweed reporting system.

Posters and leaflets will be distributed nationwide later in the campaign, which will run until October, and the end of the ragweed season.

Ragweed, known as parlagfű in Hungarian, is one of the most common causes of fall allergies or hay fever. Each weed releases billions of pollen spores and prompts symptoms like stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, and itchy eyes. It can also trigger asthma attacks or breathing difficulties in extreme cases.