NÉBIH enables online pet prescriptions

Nicholas Pongratz

In view of the emergency, experts from the National Food Chain Safety Office (NÉBIH) are carrying out ongoing supportive inspections at retailers of veterinary medicines, says origo.hu.

Image by Pixabay

The primary aim of the investigations is to map the difficulties caused by the coronavirus epidemic in the sector, and then to develop official support options for them.

Taking into account the experience of the inspections so far, NÉBIH is enabling the electronic presentation of prescriptions for the substitution of prescription veterinary medicinal products.

The measure will last until the epidemic situation ceases, but it is important to note that it does not apply to antibiotics.