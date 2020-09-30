NAV inspectors discover HUF 2.5 mln of tobacco

remember me
NAV inspectors checking a car in Békéscsaba (215 km southeast of Budapest) found 35 kg of smoking tobacco, writes uzletem.hu.
NAV officers unpacked 70 tax-free and unlabeled sachets of consumer tobacco from the trunk of the car.
The driver said he bought the entire shipment for his own consumption from an unknown person in one of the local markets.
The officials seized tobacco, worth approximately HUF 2.5 million, and reported the case to the authorities.
