Natural population decrease down by 27% in Q1

According to preliminary data, there were 6.5% more births and 8.5% fewer deaths in the first quarter of 2020 than in the same period of 2019, reports the Central Statistical Office (KSH).
As a result, the natural reduction of the population was down by 27% to 4,579 compared to January-March 2019.
In March 2020, the number of live births increased by 1.9% and the number of deaths by 1.2% compared to the same month of the previous year.
The natural reduction in the population was thus 4,607 people in March, 0.1% higher than a year earlier.
