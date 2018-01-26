Natural decrease slows further in November

BBJ

In the first eleven months of 2017, there were 1.5% fewer live births than in the corresponding period of 2016, while deaths increased by 4.1% due to a significant mortality surplus at the beginning of the year. As a result, the natural decrease was 35,839 persons, over six thousand more than in January–November 2016.

Both births and deaths dropped in November 2017, year-on-year, according to the latest data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). In November alone, the number of live births was 5.6% fewer, and the number of deaths 6.1% fewer than in the same month of 2016. The natural decrease was 2,779 persons, 222 fewer than a year earlier, a drop of 7.4%.

The number of marriages also decreased in November, as the 1,976 marriages registered was 10% fewer than in November 2016.

In January–November 2017, a total of 83,941 children were born, 1.5% fewer than in the first eleven months of 2016. However, the KSH notes that 2016 was a leap year, thus the examined period was one day shorter in 2017. Taking this into account, the leap day-adjusted number of births decreased to a lower extent, by 1.2% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In January–November 2017, 119,780 Hungarians died, an increase of 4.1% over the equivalent period of 2016. The most significant increase in deaths was in January–February, when the leap day-adjusted mortality rate grew by 25% on average.

The 48,187 marriages registered in the first eleven months of the year was 2.5% fewer than in the corresponding period of 2016. Taking into consideration the leap day effect, the decrease was somewhat lower, at 2.4%.

There were 9.4 live births and 13.4 deaths per thousand inhabitants in the first eleven months of 2017. The number of infant deaths was 3.6 per thousand live births in the period.

Figures for births, deaths and marriages for the entire year of 2017 are due to be published by the KSH on February 23.