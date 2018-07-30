Natural decrease of Hungaryʼs population slowing

BBJ

According to preliminary data, the number of live births in January–May of 2018 was 2.9% less and that of deaths was 4.2% less than in the same period of 2017. As a result, the natural decrease was 1,479 (6.3%) fewer than in the first five months of 2017.

In May alone, the number of live births was 7.4% less and that of deatgs was 4.5% less than a year earlier. The natural decrease was 2,832 persons, 105 more than in May a year earlier.

In May 2018, 7,060 children were born, 566 fewer (or 7.4% less) than in May 2017. The number of dead people was 9,892, which meant a decrease of 4.5% or 461 fewer deaths than in May of the previous year. The number of births decreased more than that of deaths, as a result of which natural decrease was 2,832 as opposed to 2,727 in May 2017, which meant an increase of 3.9%.

The number of marriages increased; the number of 6,083 marriages registered was 157 (2.6%) more than the figure in May 2017.

In January–May 2018 35,542 children were born, 1,063 (2.9%) fewer than in January–May 2017. In January there were slightly more births, but in the following months fewer children were born compared to the same months of 2017. The largest drop of 7.4% occurred in May. The estimated total fertility rate was 1.42, as opposed to 1.44 in the same period in the previous year.

57,406 people died, which meant a decrease of 4.2% or 2,542 fewer deaths than in the same period of the previous year. Except for a significant increase of 15% in March, the number of deaths decreased in the other four months of the year. The largest decrease (22%) was recorded in January.

The number of live births decreased less than that of deaths, as a result of which natural decrease fell from 23,343 in January–May 2017 to 21,864 persons, which represents an improvement of 6.3%.

The number of marriages was 0.5% (or 79 in numbers) fewer than those registered in the same period last year. An average increase of 1% in January-February was followed by a 4.3% decline in March-April, before the number of marriages increased again in May.