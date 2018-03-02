Morocco expects 30,000 Hungarian tourists this year

BBJ

The Travel 2018 exhibition opened yesterday in Budapest with Morocco as its international guest of honor.

Two low cost airlines started direct flights to Morocco in 2017, which contributed to a rise in interest towards the country. Last year, the number of Hungarian tourists to Morocco surpassed 10,000. Minister for Tourism Mohammed Sajid told touristic site turizmus.com that he expects this number to reach 30,000 this year.

At the end of this month, the Association of Hungarian Tourism Offices will hold its general meeting in Morocco, with an estimated 70 participants. This is expected to further contribute to the rise in the number of Hungarian tourists, as tourism offices will get to know Morocco better, Sajid added.

Morocco had a successful tourism year in 2017, with a 10% increase of foreign guests compared to 2016, reaching a total of 11 million. Most arrived from Europe, but an increasing number also came from China, the minister said.