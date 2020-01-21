More foster parents found, though adoptions fall

Nicholas Pongratz

The number of foster parents in Budapest has risen from 438 in 2000 to 948 in 2019, with the number of foster children rising from 800 to 2,383, in the respective years, according to Népszava.

The paper quotes from recently published data in the Budapest Statistical Yearbook 2018 compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Last year, 2,383 children were placed with 948 foster parents, and half of the families have three or more children. However, the number of adoptions have decreased.

At the turn of the millennium, 182 successful adoptions were registered, and even in 2017, KSH recorded 133 cases, but in 2018 there were only 109 adoptions made in the capital.

Adoption by foreign nationals is becoming increasingly common. While in 2015 there was only one such case, in 2018 there were 19.