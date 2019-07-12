More applicants invited for Fudan-Corvinus MBA

BBJ

The Fudan-Corvinus Double Degree MBA Program is the highest-level program of Corvinus University of Budapest, which was launched in February 2019 with the participation of 18 persons.

Applications for the program will be open again in August. The Pallas Athéné Foundations of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) support the program by providing significant scholarships.

The program targets people with a connection with China during their work, first of all on behalf of public organizations, as well as those from private companies, and representatives of the financial sector.

Shanghai-based Fudan University is billed as one of the most prestigious and selective universities in China and Asia since its establishment in 1905, and is ranked among the top 50 universities in the world.

Corvinus says the program provides a unique opportunity to explore current trends in executive management, to learn up-to-date international methodologies with intensive class discussions, processing regional and international cases, with simulations and business projects.