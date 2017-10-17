Mobile app could save heart attack victims

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs National Ambulance Service (OMSZ) has partnered with software developer Alerant Informatikai, the local charity of the Order of Malta and the Hungarian Resuscitation Council to create a mobile application that sends alerts to people who may be able to help heart attack victims on the street before paramedics arrive.

When emergency operators get a call about a possible heart attack victim on the street, they dispatch an ambulance and send the location of the victim via the app. The app then alerts people within a 500-meter radius of the victim, giving them a chance to start CPR even before the ambulance arrives, state news wire MTI reported.

Speaking at a press conference on European Restart a Heart Day, Zoltán Ónodi-Szűcs, minister of state for healthcare at the Ministry of Human Capacities, said the app, unique in Europe, is an exemplary product of cooperation between the civil and state sectors. He added that the odds of a heart attack victim surviving are greatly increased if somebody starts CPR before the arrival of the paramedics.

The app, dubbed Szív City ("Heart City"), has already been downloaded more than 5,000 times, said OMSZ spokesman Pál Győrfi. The app works only in Budapest at present, but a countrywide roll-out is expected by yearʼs end or early next year, said Péter Domokos of Alerant.