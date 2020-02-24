Your cart

Ministry urges ʼcareful considerationʼ before travel to Northern Italy

 MTI – Econews
 Monday, February 24, 2020, 09:45

Hungaryʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Sunday urged "careful consideration" before traveling to Northern Italy because of an outbreak of the coronavirus there, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Medical services at Milan Bergamo Airport investigating arriving aircraft passengers to minimize the risk of spreading the Coronavirus. (Grabowski Foto / Shutterstock.com)

In a post on Facebook, foreign ministry state secretary Tamás Menczer warned of the health risks posed by travel to the region as well as the possibility of being included in a quarantine.

Ferenc Liszt International Airport operator Budapest Airport on Sunday said it had started screening arrivals on flights from Northern Italy with thermal cameras, in line with a decision by authorities.

 

 

