Ministry urges ʼcareful considerationʼ before travel to Northern Italy

Hungaryʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Sunday urged "careful consideration" before traveling to Northern Italy because of an outbreak of the coronavirus there, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
In a post on Facebook, foreign ministry state secretary Tamás Menczer warned of the health risks posed by travel to the region as well as the possibility of being included in a quarantine.
Ferenc Liszt International Airport operator Budapest Airport on Sunday said it had started screening arrivals on flights from Northern Italy with thermal cameras, in line with a decision by authorities.