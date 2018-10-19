Mészáros to take over management of TV2

BBJ

Controversial billionaire investor Lőrinc Mészáros will take over management of TV2 Media Group from Hollywood producer Andy Vajna this year through one of his biggest companies, Opus Press Zrt., according to a report by 444.hu.

The Lapcom publishing company will also belong to Mészáros after the move. CEO of TV2 Dirk Gerkens is due to leave the channel this year, according to the report.

Despite stable growing revenues of almost HUF 34 billion, up from HUF 24 bln earlier and coming mainly from state-owned advertising and cable channels, the TV company generated HUF 2 bln losses in 2016 and 2017.

The ownership transition is expected to take place within a few weeks.

Mészáros is a close ally of Hungaryʼs Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and up until this year was mayor of their home village of Felcsút. His wealth has increased spectacularly since Fidesz and Orbán returned to power in 2010. In an April 2014 interview with conservative weekly news magazine Heti Válasznak , he said "God, luck and the person of Viktor Orbán have certainly played a role," in his success.