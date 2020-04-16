MaVíz: Hungarian water supply is secure

remember me
Edit Nagy, the secretary-general of the Hungarian Water Utilities Association (MaVíz), would like to reassure everyone that the drinking water service and the sewage disposal and treatment are in good hands in Hungary, and the safety of the service is constantly maintained, writes penzcentrum.hu.
MaVíz confidently states that tap water is of high quality and can be consumed with confidence in Hungary, and it is still the most strictly controlled "food" in Hungary.
Nagy also assured consumers it is not necessary to accumulate bottled water at home in plastic bottles, penzcentrum.hu adds.
