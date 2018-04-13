MÁV: Travelling by train increasingly popular among Hungarians

BBJ

The Hungarian railway infrastructure has undergone significant development since 2012, including building and renovating lines, new locomotive acquisitions and improvements in quality of services. Passengers are responding to these developments, national railway company MÁV said in a response to an article published today in the Budapest Business Journal online, based on information from index.hu.

The conclusions of the article published by index.hu about train delays in Hungary are false, MÁV notes in a response sent to Budapest Business Journal.

The accuracy rate - the rate of trains arriving on time - had been 90.72% in 2016, the railway company insisted. In 2017, this slipped to 88.3% but in Q1 2018 it climbed to 91.2%. This is in line with the indicators of other European railways: 89% in Switzerland and 88.3% in Belgium last year.

As for specific destinations experiencing problems, those mentioned in the article (Szeged and Pécs) have not undergone significant renovations or they are in progress now, hence the lack of results as of yet. Other destinations are proving increasingly popular, for example Budapest-Székesfehérvár-Nagykanizsa, where the passenger number has grown by 9.5% from 2016 to 2017, MÁV says. In the case of the trains to Lake Balaton, the increase was 8.6% in the same period.

In total, the increase of passenger was 2.3 million from 2015 to 2016 and one million from 2016 to 2017, MÁV says.