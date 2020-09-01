MÁV to suspend sleeping, dining cars on international routes

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungarian State Railways (MÁV) will suspend the service of sleeping and dining cars on its international routes in line with government measures and in order to protect rail passenger staff, the company announced, according to portfolio.hu.

Photo by BalkansCat/Shutterstock.com

The provision enters into force on all international routes today (September 1), although routes to Munich and Zurich have already been affected.

MÁV-Start will replace sleeping cars with regular carriages. For the time being, there are no restrictions in the international timetable for train traffic, MÁV said.

Due to the measures taken by the Hungarian government to restrict international travel, MÁV-Start will reimburse the price of international tickets for September without handling costs, regardless of the destination country, if the passenger chooses to cancel the trip.