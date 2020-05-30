MÁV-Start introduces pre-season changes for the Balaton destinations

Ekaterina Sidorina

Ticket sales and schedules of the Hungarian State Railways (MÁV) trains change from today (Saturday, May 30).

Photo by Gergo Bende / Shutterstock.com

The changes include a 50% occupancy limit on Balaton destinations to ensure a safety distance of 1-1.5 meters between passengers. In addition to that, tickets can only be bought for a specific destination and with an additional surcharge to reserve a seat.

According to MÁV-Start, the passenger division of Hungarian State Railways,trains between Budapest and Lake Balaton have been operating on a reduced schedule due to the novel coronavirus measures; however, the switch to the pre-high season timetable (from May 30 until June 19) will allow for more frequent journeys.