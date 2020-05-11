MÁV-Start calls tender for 50 electric railcars

MTI – Econews

MÁV-Start, the passenger unit of state-owned railway company MÁV has called a European Union tender to purchase 50 electric railcars which can operate either using batteries or overhead electric lines, the company said on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

MÁV-Start said they will finance the acquisition of the railcars using loans. Some 20 of the vehicles will have 200 passenger seats and 30 will have 150 passenger seats.

The company plans to receive the 200-passenger seat units in 2023-2024 and the 150-passenger units in 2024-2029.

The new railcars will significantly reduce MÁV-Startʼs environmental impact and the energy efficiency improvements will reduce emission rates. The company will also directly reduce its costs by around HUF 3.6 billion annually because of the upgrade.