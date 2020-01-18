M1 stretch to close for 2 hours early Sunday

MTI – Econews

A more than 10-kilometer section of the M1 motorway near the capital will be closed for about two hours in the morning on Sunday, January 19, as the surrounding area is cleared of game, Komárom-Esztergom County police said, state news wire MTI reports.

The motorway will be closed in both directions between kilometer marker 43, near Óbarok, and marker 55, on the outskirts of Tatabánya, between 8-10 a.m. in the morning. Traffic will be diverted to road no. 1.

The M1 runs between Budapest and Hungaryʼs western border, and connects to Austriaʼs A4 motorway.