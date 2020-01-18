M1 stretch to close for 2 hours early Sunday

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
A more than 10-kilometer section of the M1 motorway near the capital will be closed for about two hours in the morning on Sunday, January 19, as the surrounding area is cleared of game, Komárom-Esztergom County police said, state news wire MTI reports.
The motorway will be closed in both directions between kilometer marker 43, near Óbarok, and marker 55, on the outskirts of Tatabánya, between 8-10 a.m. in the morning. Traffic will be diverted to road no. 1.
The M1 runs between Budapest and Hungaryʼs western border, and connects to Austriaʼs A4 motorway.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben