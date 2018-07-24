Lufthansa and SAP looking for ideas from Hungarian startups

Bence Gaál

Airline Lufthansa and multinational enterprise software developer SAP have announced “Aviation Blockchain Challenge”, an international competition for startups with blockchain ideas, that is open to Hungarian entries as well.

The German-based organizers, Lufthansa Innovation Hub and SAP.IO, are looking for ideas that provide added value for travelers, make the functioning of airlines more efficient, and simplify the administration of supply chains, utilizing the advantages provided by blockchain technology.



The authors of the most innovative entries will be provided with mentoring, access to SAP’s blockchain services, and even an office in Berlin for working out the details of their ideas.

The finalists will present at Lufthansa’s innovation forum in Frankfurt, in front of the leaders of the airline and the software giant. The winners will be able to start a pilot project with the support of the Lufthansa Group. The organizers will not ask for a partnership share of the project.

The first round of ideas must be submitted at the competition website (aviation-blockchain-challenge.com) by August 31