Lidl helps 600 families in need at Christmas

BBJ

Within the framework of its #Veledteljes (Complete with You) campaign, discount supermarket chain Lidl and its social media followers are set to help 600 needy families with food donations this Christmas, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The donated foodʼs total value is more than HUF 3 million. It will be distributed among disadvantaged families in six towns with the cooperation of the Gyermekétkeztetési Alapítvány (Foundation for Childrenʼs Nutrition), in order to help with holiday preparations.

The retail chainʼs Christmas campaign came to a close this weekend. The campaign asked Lidlʼs social media followers to share whom they deem indispensable at Christmas time, in order to raise awareness.

"Helping disadvantaged children with social initiatives is especially important for Lidl Hungary," according to Judit Tőzsér, head of communications at Lidl Hungary. "It is an even greater joy that this time, we can make the Christmas of more than 500 families better together with our followers and customers."

The chain says that it considers socially responsible thinking an integral part of its operations, with an extra emphasis on childrenʼs wellbeing.