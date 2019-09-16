Lake Tisza could see cruise ships by next spring

BBJ

Government Commissioner for active tourism Máriusz Révész has said that cruise shipping could start on Lake Tisza from May 2020, bringing serious development potential to the region with help from other projects, profitline.hu reports.

Cruise ships could be part of the picture at Lake Tisza by as soon as next spring. Photo by Leicher Oliver/Shutterstock.com

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a port at Kisköre (126 km east of Budapest), he added that the government allocated HUF 4.6 billion in 2017 to launch summer boat cruises on the Tisza and Bodrog rivers.

The funding covered the purchase of 20 boats and the construction of docks. The first ten boats are now available and being used for test runs, Révész said, adding that the next ten boats would be shipped by May 2020.

The government also plans to extend the cycle path between Tiszafüred (157 km east of Budapest) and Poroszló (143 km east of the capital city) by 2020, making the region more attractive and increasing the number of cyclists visiting Lake Tisza, profitline.hu says.