Kreinbacher wins gold at CSWWC

Kreinbacherʼs Brut Classic 2016 Magnum has won a gold medal at this yearʼs Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships (CSWWC), the Hungarian vintner told state news wire MTI.
Kreinbacher also took silver medals for its Prestige Brut and Prestige Brut 2016 Mangum.
At this yearʼs contest, 128 gold and 237 silver medals were awarded to vintners in 19 countries. From the CEE region, gold medals were awarded only in Hungary and Bulgaria.
