Korean president mobilizes team to help boat rescue op

Bence Gaál

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has ordered officials to mobilize to support rescue operations related to the Danube boat tragedy that claimed the lives of many Korean tourists, in cooperation with the Hungarian government, according to The Washington Post.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (photo: Truba7113 / Shutterstock.com)

As the Budapest Business Journal reported early this morning, a boat carrying 35 people, mostly South Korean tourists, capsized after a collision with a large luxury ship on the Danube in Budapest, with multiple confirmed casualties.

The South Korean presidentʼs office said today that Moon has ordered the launch of a government task force headed by the countryʼs foreign minister. Additionally, the Korean Ministry Of Foreign Affairs is considering sending a team of 18 officials to Hungary at an early date. A ministry statement notes that the team would include both ministry officials and rescue workers.

The Washington Post also reported the Korean ministry as confirming that the tourists aboard the capsized ship had not been wearing life jackets.