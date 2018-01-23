Joint action group established by Inter Lingua Kft.

BBJ

Translation agency Inter Lingua Kft. says it has established a joint action group for the local suppliers of tire maker Bridgestone, in a statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Following what it said was late payment of its bills, Inter Lingua Kft. initiated legal action against Bridgestone to force it to pay interest for late payment and a fine of EUR 40 per invoice.

As reported earlier, the money was initially collected from Bridgestone Tatabánya Termelő Kft.ʼs accounts by a bailiff; recently Bridgestone paid a seven-digit amount in interest for late payment, Inter Lingua Kft. said in its statement. The translation agency added that it had formed the joint action group in order to "enhance the discipline of payment".

Although it has declined to comment on ongoing legal issues or commercial contracts, Bridgestone previously told state news agency MTI that the firm cooperates well with 750 suppliers in Hungary, buying services and products from them.