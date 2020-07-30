János Lázár elected president of Hungarian Tennis Association

Nicholas Pongratz

János Lázár was elected president at the general meeting of the Hungarian Tennis Association (MTSZ), writes novekedes.hu.

János Lázár (Photo: Károly Árvai/kormany.hu)

The Fidesz Member of Parliament ran for the office as the only candidate and was elected unanimously with 156 yes and two invalid votes.

László Markovits, president of Vasas SC, was elected as vice president with 132 votes.

At the general meeting hosted by the National Training Center in Óbuda Secretary General Gábor Juhász read an open letter from delegates to outgoing president Lajos Szűcs, thanking him for nine and a half years of work. The meeting would have originally taken place on June 12, but had to be postponed due to the epidemiological restrictions, the economic website notes.

Lázár had enjoyed a high profile as head of the Fidesz faction leader in parliament (2010-2012) and then Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office (2012-2018).

He had been thought of as one of the most powerful politicians in the country, but has kept pretty much out of the headlines since he was replaced in a cabinet reshuffle after the elections in 2018.