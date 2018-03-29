Invitech Solutions awards innovation prizes

BBJ

Invitech Solutions awarded the InnoMax prizes on Wednesday, the annual awards for innovation aimed at the improvement of everyday life and community interests. The awards were given in two categories, Business and Nonprofit.

The InnoMax awards were established in 2009 and for this yearʼs edition more than 100 projects were submitted. Besides professional support, Invitech also offers financial support of between HUF 500,000 and HUF 2 million, said a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The winner in the Business category is a platform developed by Energrade Kft. allowing energy-saving solutions for companies, using internet of things (IoT) technology. The solution, which monitors energy consumption, enables cost savings of up to 40%.

Second prize in the Business category went to a fully automated, cloud-based pharmacy network plan by Patika.net, while a face recognition system by Ultinous Zrt. came in third.

The Nonprofit category winner was a website (jarokelo.hu) with a digital map allowing ordinary citizens to report blurred signage or objects in public spaces hampering movement, which then alerts the relevant authorities to the problems and updates on progress.

The jury included Attila Chikán, CEO of Alteo Group, and László Krisán, CEO of Kavosz Zrt.