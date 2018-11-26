Hungaryʼs population decline slows Jan-Sept

BBJ

Hungary’s population decline slowed in the first nine months of 2018 compared with the same period last year, according to information published in the Central Statistical Office (KSH) website.

According to figures, the number of births (67,283) was down 2.2% while the number of deaths (97,273) was 1.9% lower in the period. The estimated total fertility rate was 1.49, compared with the value of 1.50 calculated for the same period of the previous year.

The number of births declined in all regions, except for a slight increase of 0.7% in Western Transdanubia. Meanwhile, the most significant decline was recorded in Central Transdanubia and Southern Transdanubia (4.1% and 3.8%, respectively).

The number of deaths increased slightly, by 1.9% in Northern Great Plain, while it declined in the other seven regions. The largest decrease was recorded in Southern Great Plain and Southern Transdanubia (–4.1% and –3.5%, respectively), while the lowest one was in Central Transdanubia and Pest region (–1.1% and –1.2%, respectively).

Overall, there was a 1.3% moderation in the population decline. Live births decreased numerically less than deaths, causing the natural decrease to fall from 30,370 in January–September 2017 to 29,990 people.

The number of marriages increased by an annual 0.5% to 43,258.