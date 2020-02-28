Hungary weighs Hungaroring as venue for MotoGP race

MTI – Econews

Hungary is considering the suitability of Hungaroring, a racetrack on the outskirts of the capital, as a venue for a Grand Prix motorcycle racing (MotoGP) event, a government official said in a response to a query by an opposition MP posted on the website of Parliament.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

"A review is also underway on the matter of the suitability of Hungaroring and the related possible construction of a new track. The results of [the review] and the recommendations formulated will be summarised in the national strategy on developing car and motorsport," Innovation and Technology Ministry state secretary Tamás Schanda wrote.

In November, Innovation and Technology Minister László Palkovics said Hungary could host a MotoGP event from 2022. He said the government would decide by February 28 on a location for the race and related measures.

At the time, MP Lajos Kósa said a new race track could be built in Eastern Hungary to host a MotoGP race.

MotoGP rights owner Dorna Sports earlier signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hungarian government on hosting five races from 2022 to 2026. Dorna Sports said the host venue for the event "will be a new circuit, likely in the east of the country".

The Hungaroring track hosts the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix.