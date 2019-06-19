Hungary touts ZalaZone in Germany

MTI – Econews

Hungary is currently promoting its new ZalaZone test track for self-driving vehicles on a roadshow in Germany. Berlin was the second stop on the roadshow on Tuesday, after Munich, with stops in Stuttgart and Düsseldorf to follow.

Zsolt Szalay, a researcher for the track who also heads the Department of Automotive Technologies at Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME), said the level of interest in ZalaZone was high. He added that professionals at the presentations in Berlin raised "important and relevant" questions, not only about the track, but also about Hungarian and German cooperation in the field, as well as about how to harmonize the regulatory environment affecting autonomous vehicle testing in Europe.

The first phase of ZalaZone, in Zalaegerszeg in western Hungary, was inaugurated in May, with the HUF 45 billion test track expected to be completed by 2020.

The trackʼs 2-kilometer handling course, 300 meter-diameter dynamic platform and multi-surface braking platform were completed in the first phase of the project, as were five hectares of the trackʼs smart city, a 2,000 square-meter garage, and a conference room that can accommodate 300 people.